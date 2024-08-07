SW Houston neighbors say they're under siege of erratic resident accused of threatening mail carrier

Neighbors in a southwest Houston apartment complex say they no longer feel safe because of problems with an erratic neighbor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at Fondren Place Town Homes in southwest Houston told ABC13 they no longer feel safe where they live.

According to several residents, the problem is an erratic neighbor.

Officers with the Houston Police Department have been called out to the Meyerland area several times in the past six months. Some of those calls resulted in criminal charges against the alleged suspect, Daniel Atnafu.

A video taken by the community's courtesy patrol officer, who is paid to park and watch over residents, gives an idea of a typical run-in with Atnafu.

"You're going to park by my house?" Atnafu questioned the guard. "How long have you been parked by my house? Do you have any guests here?"

ABC13 spoke to so many residents who said they were too scared to speak out, but not Leon Butler Jr., who agreed to an interview from behind his burglar bars.

"I am not afraid, but I know how to protect myself," Butler said. "I (have) to tell people, 'Just stay out the way if you can.'"

Unfortunately, USPS mail carriers don't have the luxury of staying out of the way. A video taken on July 23 shows what appears to be Atnafu yanking on a postal worker's car door.

Houston police confirmed they were called to the scene, and Atnafu was arrested. Court documents show he was charged with criminal mischief for causing damage to the van and "jumping on the motor vehicle with his feet."

"He threatened the mail carrier - that's why we just started getting our mail (Tuesday), but for two weeks, we couldn't get it," Butler said. "We had to go pick it up."

HPD confirmed multiple calls of service to Atnafu's home since April. A list compiled by residents showed that at least eight times, a police report was taken.

In addition to being charged for allegedly damaging the postal worker's vehicle, court documents show Atnafu is facing a second criminal mischief charge after he was accused of slashing a neighbor's tire.

"Do you think things might escalate?" Eyewitness News reporter Alex Bozarjian asked.

"I do because you never know how a person thinks," Butler said.

It's unclear what Atnafu's motivation is, but judging by the writing on his front door, he's not crazy about visitors, and trespassers will quote, "be dealt with."

"When I saw him, I went the other way to keep my peace," Butler said.

When ABC13 asked, "You said you can protect yourself, but I don't think anybody who is paying to live here should worry about a neighbor harassing them?"

"True, but what can we do?" Butler asked back.

ABC13 spoke to a representative with the management company who said she's personally gone to the police station looking for a solution.

Unfortunately, she was told all residents and management can do is call 911 and report the crime when it happens.

