Coast Guard medevacs woman near Matagorda Bay, officials say

The Coast Guard medevaced a 65-year-old woman, Saturday, from a 30-foot pleasure craft near Matagorda Bay, Texas. More here: https://t.co/pBx0ugoupm pic.twitter.com/boGgy1THw7 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) June 4, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a 65-year-old woman from a vessel near Matagorda Bay on Saturday, officials said.At about 10:14 a.m., Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor watchstanders received a call about a passenger on a 30-foot pleasure craft who had suffered a back injury and needed medical attention, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.A Coast Guard response boat crew transported the woman to emergency medical services at the Fishing Center in Port O'Connor. She is expected to be OK, authorities said.