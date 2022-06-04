Coast Guard medevacs woman near Matagorda Bay, officials say

At about 10:14 a.m., Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor watchstanders received a call about a passenger on a 30-foot pleasure craft who had suffered a back injury and needed medical attention, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard response boat crew transported the woman to emergency medical services at the Fishing Center in Port O'Connor. She is expected to be OK, authorities said.