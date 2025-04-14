Siblings facing charges after scrapyard waste runs into waterway in E. Harris Co., documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Charging documents show a pair of siblings are accused of pollution crimes after mishandling oil that caused water contamination at their scrapyard in east Harris County.

Court records state a fire was reported at a scrap metal recycling facility called Texans Metal & Scrap Inc. in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road. Pablo Leopoldo Herrera, 42, and Cynthia Lorena Herrera, 43, owned and operated the business.

Cynthia was recorded as the vice president.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office conducted an inspection on Christmas Eve following a fire on Dec. 23, 2024, and found oil staining and improper storage of petroleum-based fluids, which may have led to water and soil contamination.

Officials said they observed several 55-gallon metal barrels and 250-gallon totes on the property.

"They were storing it improperly without a license and it contaminated the soil and the potential waterway of the San Jacinto River," Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen explained.

According to the siblings, the oil came from machinery but wasn't labeled "used oil." A thick liquid surrounding an excavator being serviced was also found, submerging the soil underneath it.

During a second follow-up in January 2025, water and soil were found in a makeshift ditch with a waterway that flows east toward Sheldon Road into storm drains and water.

It was tested and revealed that the owners had not complied with the TCEQ permit requirements for quarterly water samples, which could've prevented contaminated oil into stormwater.

The scrap yard is located next to a neighborhood. Leah Guzman's home is located feet from the business.

"It's mind-blowing and it's upsetting because we could be sick and not know it," Guzman said. "It's not a good thing we want in our neighborhood."

According to officials, the owners are at large at this time.

