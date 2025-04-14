24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, USGS says

KTRK logo
Monday, April 14, 2025 6:45PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

JULIAN, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the San Diego area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. As of 10:30 a.m., there have been at least eight aftershocks reported.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"There's nothing about what we see at this point that's surprising," said Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "There shouldn't be any structural damage. If there is, it's in a pretty bad building. There would be things displaced off of shelves."

The quake was centered about 2.5 miles south of Julian, a picturesque town best known for its apple pies and bakeries. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

When the next earthquake hits, you want to make sure you have key items to help you and your family survive. There are some essentials to keep in your emergency kit.
Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW