5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, USGS says

JULIAN, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the San Diego area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. As of 10:30 a.m., there have been at least eight aftershocks reported.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"There's nothing about what we see at this point that's surprising," said Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "There shouldn't be any structural damage. If there is, it's in a pretty bad building. There would be things displaced off of shelves."

