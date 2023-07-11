Investigators believe the drivers knew each other and there was some sort of previous argument. Life Flight was called and both drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

2 angry drivers were chasing each other before crash into field off US 90, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase in northeast Harris County ended with a crash on Tuesday morning, but the chase didn't involve deputies. Instead, authorities said it involved two drivers who were angry with each other.

The angry drivers were chasing each other before three people were injured in a crash, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at 19400 U.S. 90 near the San Jacinto River in the Crosby area.

Investigators said the drivers came down U.S. 90 and took an exit, but it was just a turn around.

Instead of making a U-turn, the drivers continued straight into a grassy area, where they crashed, deputies said.

One of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital via Life Flight. The other driver and a passenger were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Investigators said they won't really know what happened until they are able to speak to the drivers, though they do believe the drivers knew each other and there was some sort of previous argument.

