'Explosive' package reported at UPS turned out to be tequila, bomb squad says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The bomb squad was suited up and ready to go after a scare at a UPS store in Spring Monday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Bomb Units responded to the store located at 4008 Louetta Rd.

What workers thought were explosives in several shipments turned out to be extremely expensive Tequila bottles.

Interestingly enough, the scare happened on National Tequila Day.

Although liquor is not illegal to ship, there are strict requirements. It's unclear if anybody did anything wrong, but Monday evening's scare was very real.