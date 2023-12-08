Emailed bomb threats in several Texas public schools not 'deemed credible,' TEA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Texas public school districts received threatening emails Friday morning, the Texas Education Agency said.

According to authorities, the threats have not been proven to be credible.

According to an an email from a superintendent from the School of Science and Technology, school officials received a mass email regarding threats made to schools across Texas.

The threats were made to several school districts across Texas, including Pearland ISD, Danbury ISD, and Alvin ISD.

"We are writing to inform you that Alvin ISD is aware of a bogus robo-email with a threatening message from an alleged Russian terrorist organization circulating not only in our district, but to school districts throughout Texas.

Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members are our top priorities. In response to this situation, local school districts, law enforcement, and the FBI are conducting a thorough investigation to assess the credibility of the threat and to ensure the security of our school campuses.

At this time, based on the information available to us, we want to emphasize that we do not believe the threat to be credible. Our law enforcement partners are closely monitoring the situation, and additional security measures have been implemented on our campuses.

We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support as we work together to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all."

The school districts said they were monitoring the situation with law enforcement as the threats are deemed to be a hoax, according to the FBI.