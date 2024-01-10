Applications for Harris County low income assistance program open this Friday after initial delay

The application window for the program, which will provide $500 a month to nearly 2,000 Harris County households, was initially delayed. Here's everything you need to know about who is eligible.

The application window for the program, which will provide $500 a month to nearly 2,000 Harris County households, was initially delayed. Here's everything you need to know about who is eligible.

The application window for the program, which will provide $500 a month to nearly 2,000 Harris County households, was initially delayed. Here's everything you need to know about who is eligible.

The application window for the program, which will provide $500 a month to nearly 2,000 Harris County households, was initially delayed. Here's everything you need to know about who is eligible.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Applications for Harris County's guaranteed income pilot program called "Uplift Harris" will open on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.

The program was originally scheduled to start taking applications this past Monday. However, Harris County commissioners said they needed more time to discuss the program.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Applications for Uplift Harris delayed as Commissioners Court set to discuss program details

Applications for Uplift Harris, a guaranteed income pilot program, have been delayed due to Commissioners Court's plan to discuss the program details.

Uplift Harris will distribute $500 a month in guaranteed cash payments to early 2,000 eligible low-income households for 18 months. Eligible applicants must live 200% below the federal poverty line, which is about $60,000 for a household of four.

Recipients must also live in one of the 10 highest-poverty zip codes in the county: 77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060, 77081, 77091, 77093, and 77547.

Another way to qualify is to participate in the ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency) Harris County program. ACCESS serves vulnerable populations whose needs span multiple public benefit programs, including financial support and assistance.

RELATED: Harris Co. commissioners approve 'Uplift Harris' program, OK fight over election restrictions

The Harris County Commissioners are set to take the state of Texas to court over a bill that greatly restricts the county's election powers.

According to Commissioner Rodney Ellis, nearly four in 10 residents in Harris County would not be able to afford a $400 emergency expense. The county said it has one of the highest rates of economic inequity in the U.S., with 16.4% of residents living in poverty.

Leaders hope the extra cash will help struggling families pay for essential needs such as rent, groceries, transportation, housing, utilities, healthcare, and more. But ultimately, recipients can spend the funds however they want.

The county said 1,928 households will be selected as beneficiaries of Uplift Harris. Since officials anticipate there will be more applicants than available funding, recipients will be chosen at random through a lottery process. The program is not first come, first served.

Residents who are selected for the program will receive their first monthly cash award as early as March.

The funding is made possible by a $20.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Harris County Commissioners Court approved the funding back in June.

Harris County residents will be able to submit their applications on the Uplift Harris website, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Until then, residents can also complete the interest form on the website to be notified when the application opens or for more information on the program.

The application window will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.