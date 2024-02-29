Sex assault survivors fear HPD's suspended cases will discourage victims from reaching out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of sexual assault survivors addressed the media Wednesday morning to discuss their feelings on the news that 4,000 cases within the Houston Police Department have been suspended due to a lack of personnel.

None of the women who spoke up have cases that fall under that umbrella, but they felt this was an important opportunity to share their stories and speak out to other victims of sexual assault.

Sylvia Rodriguez was one of the survivors who spoke at the gathering organized by the Houston Area Women's Center.

"This news tells us we don't matter," she said. "This is terrible."

Eyewitness News has spoken to sexual assault survivors and advocates this week who have expressed fears that this development will make it even less likely for victims to reach out to police following a case of sexual assault.

One survivor told ABC13 she hopes that isn't the case.

"I believe it's important that every survivor try their best to report," Emily said. "The more voices there are, hopefully, we'll eventually see change."

ABC13 asked for updated statements from the Houston Police Department and Mayor John Whitmire on this matter, but neither was available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

