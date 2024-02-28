HCSO to review cases following HPD's discovery of more than 260K suspended investigations

The situation at HPD over suspended cases led ABC13 to ask questions at the sheriff's office about the way they handle "lack of personnel."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Houston Police Department discovered that more than a quarter of a million investigations were suspended over several years with no resolution, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his department will review their caseload.

Houston police discovered the suspended cases were labeled and coded as "lack of personnel."

"We could all use more personnel, and our team is very focused on that. Even prior to this, we were assessing how we can do better for all crime victims," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said his department doesn't classify or suspend cases for lack of personnel and does not have any "similar coding" in the agency.

ABC13 asked if his department plans to conduct an audit to ensure cases aren't being suspended for a similar reason and without resolution.

"We're reviewing. Each investigative area we are reviewing, it's not a formal audit, but we are reviewing our processes to see how we can do better," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

ABC13 has filed multiple public records requests to confirm these statements.

