Houston Cougars ready to face UT Longhorns in football for the 1st time in 20 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 22 years since UH hosted Texas for a football matchup on its campus. The wait ends Saturday afternoon.

UH officials confirmed it's the first home sellout since 2016, when the Cougars beat fifth-ranked Louisville and future NFL star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

UH quarterback Donovan Smith beat the Longhorns last year when he played at Texas Tech in a 37-34 thriller. He threw for 331 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

Smith can feel the anticipation for a game UH fans have looked forward to since the school joined the Big 12.

"You have certain teams that come into town, and you get a little more buzz than usual," Smith said.

The eighth ranked Longhorns are one of the teams, proving with their win over Alabama that they can beat anyone in the country.

Fresh off a win over West Virginia on the game's final play, Smith believes the Cougars can ride that momentum against Texas.

"We have a great opportunity this week coming up. Just being able to handle success is what we've been preaching around here," Smith said.

The Longhorns are 23.5-point favorites, but the Cougars say they will not be intimidated.

"They put on their pants like we put on our pants. That's something to always remember going on to play these guys," tight end Mike O'Laughlin said.

UH fans are encouraged to wear all red to the game. Cougar Walk starts at 12:45 p.m. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

