Defensive end Jalyx Hunt expected to be first HCU player ever selected in NFL Draft

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jalyx Hunt saw himself in an NFL uniform long before this weekend - when he's expected to be selected in the NFL Draft.

"I made myself on Madden as a kid," Hunt, who recently wrapped up an All-American career at Houston Christian University, recalled about his time playing video games as a youngster. "Oddly enough, I made him 6' 4", 250 pounds. He was a running back for the Steelers because, at the time, I wanted to play running back. Now, to actually grow into that body - you just start envisioning yourself in all 32 jerseys and thinking this might be for real."

Hunt, the reigning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, now stands 6' 4" and weighs 250 pounds. Hunt is no longer a running back, however. He's a standout defensive end and an NFL Draft prospect. That's after being a wide receiver in high school and a defensive back at Cornell, where he played two seasons before transferring to HCU.

Last season, while helping lead HCU to the program's first-ever winning season, Hunt earned three separate All-America honors. He's projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

"It's a dream that turned into a goal," Hunt said of his soon-to-be-fulfilled NFL journey. "As a program, this is amazing. It's an incredible opportunity for HCU. I'm so glad I'm able to bring some eyes to the school. We have great athletes here in every sport."

Hunt has several family members in town for draft weekend. They'll attend a draft party he's hosting - an event that will be attended by several of his HCU teammates.

After meeting with all 32 NFL teams during the pre-draft process, Hunt could receive a call from any team this weekend to make his NFL dream come true.

"My phone is staying on the charger," Hunt said of his preparation for one of the biggest phone calls of his life. "The ringer will be loud. I might make everybody be quiet until I get the call. The vibes will be great, though. Hopefully, I stay patient. I think it'll really help having my family around-and my teammates and coaches, saying thank you to them."

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, X and Instagram.