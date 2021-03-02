university of houston

University of Houston to give 1,000 vaccine doses to students and staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston says it will administer vaccine doses to students and staff.

According to an update issued on Monday, UH received 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The UH Student Health Center in partnership with Walgreens will distribute these doses to eligible Phase 1A and 1B students, faculty and staff and UH health care professionals at an on-campus mass vaccination clinic this week.

All appointments have been filled.

"As the University receives more allocations of COVID-19 vaccine, we anticipate future appointments will become available to additional faculty, staff and students who meet the state's eligibility guidelines and choose to receive the vaccine," read the notice.

