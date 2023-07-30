Thirteen University of Houston offensive linemen helped distribute more than 150 sets of mattresses and box springs at Texas Mattress Makers.

Strength to good use, good cause: University of Houston linemen help distribute mattresses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just days before the University of Houston football team holds its first official practice as a member of the Big 12 Conference, several players on the team spent one of their final free weekends for months helping their community.

Thirteen Coogs offensive linemen put their strength to good use - and towards a good cause - by helping distribute more than 150 sets of mattresses and box springs at Texas Mattress Makers.

Now that student-athletes can earn money from endorsements, Hogue Landscape Services sponsors 14 offensive linemen at UH.

Hogue partnered with Houston Children's Charity and their A Better Night's Sleep program for Saturday's distribution. The beds go to local families in need - some of whom have been waiting for a new bed for six months.

"It's usually the receivers and running backs and quarterbacks that get a lot the attention, so we're very thankful for Hogue to show attention to the linemen," Max Banes, a St. Thomas High School product, admitted.

"With Hogue, it's a 50/50 thing," explained Tevin Shaw, a UH lineman from Manvel High School. "They give to us, and we give back. Anything he needs us with, we're willing to do with open arms because he's giving us something."

Since its inception in 1996, A Better Night's Sleep has given more than 26,000 mattresses to the greater Houston community.

"Last night, laying in bed, I was thinking how grateful I am to sleep on a nice mattress every night," Banes revealed. "You take it for granted - having a nice place to sleep every night. I'm happy to help the people that don't have those necessities."

"They make them, handmade, here in this warehouse," Shaw noted. "It's good to give back, especially when you see how many people need beds."

A $150 donation allows Houston Children's Charity to donate a Texas Mattress Makers mattress and box spring to a family.

