2nd death reported at UH a month after student found dead in February, university says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second death at the University of Houston was reported on Monday, about one month after a student was reportedly found dead on campus in February.

The university announced all classes and activities would be canceled at Agnes Arnold, and office buildings would be closed for the remainder of Monday.

"The person who passed away has not been identified and there is no threat to campus safety," the school said in a statement. "We will be working closely to provide support to all who are impacted."

UH said all employees would work remotely.

Read the full statement from the university regarding the person's death:

"We are deeply saddened to inform our community of a death that occurred on the University of Houston campus today.



The UH Police Department and other officials are at this building now investigating an incident that took place today.



While we await official updates and during this time of loss, we are reminded of the importance of community. We encourage those who feel they may need support to utilize the following support resources available to members of the university community:



UH Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available at (713) 743-5454 and is located in the Health 2 Building, Rm. 2005 (4349 Martin Luther King Blvd.) or Student Services Center 1 (SSC1), Rm. 226 (4365 Cougar Village Dr.).



The "Let's Talk" Program provides daily, easy access to informal confidential consultations with CAPS therapists. Locations and hours are available here.



Wellness services are offered to faculty and staff through its Employee Assistance Program.



Support and care are also available through the Student Health Center and the A.D. Bruce Religion Center.



Academic HealthPlans opened our Academic Student Assistant Program (ASAP) to all UH students 24/7 FREE access for support.



We ask members of the UH community to support each other. We will be planning additional outreach to friends, family and members of our community once more information becomes available."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.