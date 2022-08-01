University of Houston-Clear Lake at Pearland hosting drone training programs

PEARLAND, Texas -- Those interested in taking a crash course on drones will be able to do so in Pearland in early August.

The University of Houston-Clear Lake at Pearland in a July news release announced it is partnering with DartDrones, an organization consisting of professional aviators that offer private and in-person drone training across the country, to offer a three-day basic training of drones.

The program will last from Aug. 5-8 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m and take place at the UHCL-Pearland campus' academic building in computer lab Room 113. The UHCL-Pearland campus is located at 1200 Pearland Parkway, Pearland. There are four in-person courses: basic drone operator, aerial mapping and modeling, public safety and emergency response, and aerial inspection, according to the release.

"When you're done (with the program), you will be ready to sit for the licensing exam," said Lisa Gabriel, UHCL executive director for professional education and extended programs. "For anyone serious about a career in the drone piloting industry, this training is versatile and certainly in high demand."

Gabriel said there is expected to be a high demand in the coming years for drone pilots in various sectors, including energy and construction companies; police departments and the military; and public safety departments.

According to UHCL's website, there are still limited seats for the program. There is a $1,500 fee for the course, but there are eligible discounts. The fee needs to be paid within 48 hours of registration.

