WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

RodeoHouston's lit drone shows return for buzzy weekend performances

BySteven Devadanam CultureMap logo
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 7:47PM
Opening Day festivites top slate of what's new at the rodeo this year
It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.
CultureMap

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts generate plenty of buzz, and now, one literally buzzy, non-concert performance is back for 2024.

The video above is from a 2023 RodeoHouston report.

RodeoHouston's popular drone shows will return for the new season. The next-gen light shows will run each Saturday and Sunday night during the Rodeo's three-week event, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 17, 2024, at NRG Stadium.

A fast-paced display, the RodeoHouston drone show is a colorful spectacle. Crowds oooh and ahhh over the speedy transitions of familiar rodeo imagery like bull riders immediately transitioning to kids with cows, a pair of boots, to riders on horseback, and more.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Founder Arch 'Beaver' Aplin of chain Buc-ee's named grand marshal of 2024 Downtown Rodeo Parade

The grand marshal of the 2024 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade on Feb. 24 will be Buc-ee's founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.
Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW