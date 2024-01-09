RodeoHouston's lit drone shows return for buzzy weekend performances

It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts generate plenty of buzz, and now, one literally buzzy, non-concert performance is back for 2024.

The video above is from a 2023 RodeoHouston report.

RodeoHouston's popular drone shows will return for the new season. The next-gen light shows will run each Saturday and Sunday night during the Rodeo's three-week event, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 17, 2024, at NRG Stadium.

A fast-paced display, the RodeoHouston drone show is a colorful spectacle. Crowds oooh and ahhh over the speedy transitions of familiar rodeo imagery like bull riders immediately transitioning to kids with cows, a pair of boots, to riders on horseback, and more.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Founder Arch 'Beaver' Aplin of chain Buc-ee's named grand marshal of 2024 Downtown Rodeo Parade