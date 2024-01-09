RodeoHouston's lit drone shows return for buzzy weekend performances

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts generate plenty of buzz, and now, one literally buzzy, non-concert performance is back for 2024.
The video above is from a 2023 RodeoHouston report.
RodeoHouston's popular drone shows will return for the new season. The next-gen light shows will run each Saturday and Sunday night during the Rodeo's three-week event, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 17, 2024, at NRG Stadium.
A fast-paced display, the RodeoHouston drone show is a colorful spectacle. Crowds oooh and ahhh over the speedy transitions of familiar rodeo imagery like bull riders immediately transitioning to kids with cows, a pair of boots, to riders on horseback, and more.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
