Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south

The U.S. says it was shot down in international airspace.

A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed in international airspace near Yemen on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

"We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," the official said.

An MQ-9 Reaper takes off at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field in Fort Drum, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2012. U.S. Air Force, FILE

Media outlets in Yemen have claimed Houthis militants were responsible.

This is a developing story. please check back for updates.





The video is from a previous report.