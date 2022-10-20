Suspect in custody after chase in stolen U-Haul comes to fiery end in Alief area, HPD says

Video shows the U-Haul go up in flames near the Westpark Tollway. Authorities said they had to break a window so the suspect could get out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading Houston police on a fiery chase while driving a U-Haul into the Alief area.

Houston police say that it all started when authorities received a report of a man in a U-Haul truck who crashed into a vehicle and fired several shots at the person inside.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, officials found the truck, which was reported stolen, and tried to stop it, but the suspect allegedly refused to yield to officers.

That sparked a slow-speed chase in the Westheimer and Gessner area.

Authorities deployed spike strips, taking out most of the tires on the U-Haul, yet the suspect continued on Westchase and threw out what appeared to be hypodermic needles during the chase, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police moved their unit across the road to try to get him to stop, but the suspect continued on for several miles.

The suspect finally got caught between a unit and the median, and police used another car to pin him from behind.

That move caused the wheels, which were already disabled, to spin faster and the tires caught fire.

After the truck caught fire, officials had to break a window so that the suspect could escape the vehicle.

He surrendered and is expected to be charged with felony evading, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and potentially, drug possession if the hypodermic needles are found, Crowson said.

Residents in the area may have heard a helicopter overnight during the chase. It was overhead as police worked to keep suspect away from the public, Crowson told ABC13, adding that no one was injured.

