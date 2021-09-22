University of Houston scores national award for championing diversity

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fresh off news of a new free health clinic for the homeless, the University of Houston is once again making headlines for its commitment to empowering the community. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has announced UH and the University of Houston Law Center as recipients of its 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.This is the sixth consecutive year UH and the law center has received the award. UH's law center was also named a Diversity Champion - the only law school to receive that honor. The magazine is recognized as the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education in the U.S.INSIGHT Into Diversity's award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to a press release.