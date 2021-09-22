university of houston

University of Houston scores national award for championing diversity

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fresh off news of a new free health clinic for the homeless, the University of Houston is once again making headlines for its commitment to empowering the community. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has announced UH and the University of Houston Law Center as recipients of its 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.

This is the sixth consecutive year UH and the law center has received the award. UH's law center was also named a Diversity Champion - the only law school to receive that honor. The magazine is recognized as the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education in the U.S.

INSIGHT Into Diversity's award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to a press release.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonuniversity of houstoneducationdiversity
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Rice now part of great college conference realignment of 2021
UH student murdered after car crash in Fort Bend County
UH named among best schools in US for Hispanic students
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News