UH men's basketball team overtakes Baylor on the road, sits atop Big 12 standings

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team beat Baylor, 82-76, at the Foster Pavilion Saturday afternoon.

Not to mention, it was the Cougars' first visit to Waco in 28 years.

In the first half, Houston shot 58% and outscored Baylor, while the Bears committed 11 turnovers.

At halftime, the Cougars led the way over the Bears, 41-25.

UH guard Emanuel Sharp scored a team-high 18 points, while backcourt teammate Jamal Shead finished the game with a double-double. Houston forward J'Wan Roberts scored 17 points and added eight rebounds.

As for the Bears, Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter recorded 23 points and four rebounds. Guard RayJ Dennis added 21 points and five rebounds.

UH's Shead almost capped the game with a game-winning trey, but the shot was ruled off after time expired in the fourth quarter.

After Saturday's win over Baylor, Houston improved to an overall record of 24-3 in the season and sits atop the Big 12 conference standings (11-3).

The Coogs now head home and look to keep their unblemished record at Fertitta Center against Cincinnati on Tuesday at 6 p.m., which airs on ESPN2.

Remaining UH schedule