The helmet decals feature a red awareness ribbon with the initials of each of the former football players. The ribbon has the message "Forever Coog" printed on it.

Coogs to wear commemorative helmet decals in honor of former players killed in downtown collision

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston football team will wear special helmet decals ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, nearly one week after three former football players were killed in a downtown car crash.

D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu were among the six people who died tragically in the car wreck Saturday.

The Coogs will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

