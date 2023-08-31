'Luv ya, Coogs': UH to honor city's football history in opener

Powder blue with red trim - The iconic color template is synonymous with Houston's football history. And now, the UH Coogs are honoring it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston football team showcased the new Oilers-themed jerseys they'll be wearing ahead of Saturday's Big 12 opener against UTSA.

The new UH "Love Ya Blue" jerseys have a striking baby-blue color scheme. The classic light blue top with the word "Houston" across the front and red and white stripes on the sleeves are featured on the jersey. The white helmet has two red stripes on either side, a light blue stripe along the middle, and the word "Houston" in blue script on both sides.

In fact, the Houston Rockets paid homage to the Oilers when they debuted similar powder blue City Edition jerseys back in the 2020-21 season.

Not to mention, the Houston Texans wanted to acquire the rights to the Oilers throwback design from the Tennessee Titans through the years. The Titans have confirmed that they would wear throwback Oilers uniforms for two home games, including a matchup against the Texans on Dec. 17.

All in all, the new threads will be worn by the Cougars on Saturday, and the end zones at TDECU Stadium will be painted baby blue for the season opener.