University of Houston to celebrate men's basketball team after Final Four run tomorrow

The University of Houston Athletics Department is slated to host an on-campus celebration on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. inside the Fertitta Center. The one-hour event is open to fans and students. You can claim a ticket by visiting the university's website.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and all seating is general admission. Capacity will be limited for the event so fans and students are encouraged to claim tickets while supplies last.
A limited number of official Final Four posters will be handed out for free of as fans enter the Fertitta Center.
If you can't snag a ticket, don't worry! The celebration will be streamed live on the Houston Cougars Athletics Facebook page.
The team touched down at Hobby Airport on Sunday.
The Cougars' sixth Final Four appearance, their first since 1984, capped off a 28-4 season with a No. 3 ranking in the Coaches Poll and a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.
