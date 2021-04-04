final four

From Amsterdam to Indy: Economon family loves their Cougars

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- The Houston Cougars may have fallen to Baylor in the Final Four, but UH fans who made the trip to Indianapolis have memories that will last a lifetime.

While the red-clad faithful may have traveled from afar, perhaps no one traveled farther than the Economon family.

"We came all the way from Amsterdam," said Aristotle Economon.

Economon met his wife, who is Dutch, in the late 1980s when both attended the University of Houston. They've spent years in Amsterdam, but each of their three children has ties to UH.

Two are enrolled at the school, and one plans on attending after she's done with high school.

"I knew he would find a way to get here," said Anna Economon, who is on UH's golf team. "And I was down to come from Houston."

Anna is the only member of the family who lives in Houston as her brother takes virtual classes from their European home.

Despite the team's loss, the family was happy to spend time together by rooting for their favorite college basketball team.

"It's great to (be) together," said Anna.

Their mom, Hanneke, couldn't make it to the game due to work obligations, but you can rest assured she'll hear plenty of stories from this mini-family reunion in the Midwest.

"We're probably the only Cougar fans in Amsterdam," said Aristotle. "We were happy to come back and represent our team."

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
