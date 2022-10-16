'He was really sweet': Classmates of missing Humble teenager speak after his arrest in Nebraska

Tyler Roenz, 17, was reported missing along with his mom, late Thursday afternoon

The body found inside the car of the presumed missing teen was of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz after he lead police on a chase in Nebraska

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found in a car trunk has been identified as a 49-year-old Humble mother, and her 17-year-old son driving the car she was found in has been arrested.

Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle Roenz were reported missing by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Deputies learned the car they were believed to be in was traveling in Nebraska.

According to Nebraska State Police, they spotted the car less than 15 minutes after they were alerted the vehicle was involved in a homicide.

Tyler, who was behind the wheel, led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the car in a ditch, according to troopers. A body, identified as his mother, was found in the trunk.

"I was surprised because I didn't know the Tyler I knew would end up doing something this crazy," a former classmate told ABC13.

The classmate, who wishes to stay anonymous, also worked at a movie theater with Tyler.

"When I first started working there, they told me to be careful around him, but they didn't specify why," she said.

According to court documents, Tyler was charged with attempted sexual assault earlier in 2022 and was out on a $10,000 bond. He's accused of attacking an 18-year-old girl in his car, ripping her shirt off, and grabbing her in a school parking lot.

Another student who spoke with ABC13 said the Tyler was a junior at Humble ISD before abruptly leaving in 2021.

"He was a cross-country star in everyone's mind. He was really sweet," the classmate said.

Both students are trying to make sense of how the former track star, who they say kept to himself, would be involved in something like this.

Tyler is in a hospital in Nebraska following the crash. The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for extradition once he is released from the hospital.

