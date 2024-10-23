Ex-associate of missing Texas mom's husband arrested as search continues near San Antonio

OLMOS PARK, Texas -- Police have arrested someone else, as the search for a missing Texas mom continues near San Antonio.

It's been over two weeks since Texas mother of four Suzanne Simpson was reported missing from Olmos Park, Texas.

Now, police have arrested her husband Brad Simpson's former business associate.

James Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide a weapon possibly tied to his wife's disappearance.

A neighbor reportedly witnessed an altercation between the Simpsons before Suzanne went missing.

Brad Simpson is currently behind bars for that incident, charged with assault and unlawful restraint.

"This is all strategy on a homicide investigation or what they believe to be a homicide investigation. And so, they're using that to keep him in jail for 30 days," said Robert Boyce, former NYPD chief of detectives.

Police say Brad Simpson has not been cooperative.

Investigators expanded their search for Suzanne Simpson to a landfill last week, but reported no sign of her.

Cotter faces felony charges, including "tampering with evidence."

As for Simpson, his lawyer calls the charges against him "ludicrous."