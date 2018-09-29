Texas Equusearch has joined the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in search of a missing man in the military.Jeremy Arceo, 21, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.Deputies say Arceo was last seen at the 16300 block of Mellow Oaks Lane in the Richmond area.While there is no indication of foul play, authorities are seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.Alex Arceo, Jeremy's father, says his son lived with him and he can't think of a reason why he would voluntarily leave."We did not have any arguments," Alex said. "He left his wallet at home, and he's the type of person who bring his wallet where ever he goes, because that's his habit."The father's assumption is that Jeremy went jogging.Arceo is 5'7" and weighs about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and has a tattoo on his left chest.If anyone knows his location or has seen Arceo, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.