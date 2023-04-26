What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 12-year-old's dad says his son told his friends he was running away, sheriff's office says

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old who is dependent on insulin was reported missing after the Galveston County sheriff said he likely ran away from his Dickinson home late Tuesday night.

Connor Simpson was last seen Tuesday walking near the 4900 block of 23rd Street, Texas EquuSearch said.

Connor's father apparently told the sheriff's office that his son told his friends at school he was going to run away. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities say the boy is diabetic and is in urgent need of his medication.

Connor is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 160 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 7 inches.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.