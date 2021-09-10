Turkey Leg Hut announces new food stand at University of Houston's football stadium

University of Houston football fans will soon have the chance to enjoy food from one of the city's most popular restaurants on game day inside TDECU Stadium.
The Third Ward's Turkey Leg Hut announced this week that it is expanding with a new food stand location in the East End Zone at the stadium.
The mega-popular eatery will be serving up its massive turkey legs and Cajun bowls at UH home games, starting Sept. 18.
Turkey Leg Hut owner and co-founder Nakia Price said opening a stand at TDECU is like coming full circle. She attended UH on a basketball scholarship and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in business.
"I can't wait to bring a game-day food experience like no other to the Coogs' House this season!" Price said.
The business started outside the Houston Rodeo in 2015 before they opened the restaurant in the Third Ward in 2017.
Fans can expect to see a variety of stuffed turkey legs and Cajun bowls on the menu at TDECU this season.
