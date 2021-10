CROWELL, Texas (KTRK) -- A video of a massive truck fire in Crowell grabbed the attention of many on the Internet Sunday afternoon.According to officials with the Crowell Volunteer Fire Department, the truck was caught on video when it was engulfed in flames on the side of a roadway.Additional information on what initially caused the fire was unknown.Officials have not said what happened to the driver of the truck.The city of Crowell sits near the Oklahoma border, about 85 miles west of Wichita Falls.