1 hospitalized after truck driver slams into brick wall of Stellar Bank in Crosby, officials say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a truck slammed into a bank in northeast Harris County on Wednesday morning.

The Crosby Volunteer Fire Department posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters said a truck driver accidentally hit the brick wall at the Stellar Bank in the 14100 block of FM 2100.

According to the fire department, anyone inside the bank was taken out of the building, and one person was sent to the hospital.

It is unclear how many people were inside the bank branch during the crash or the extent of the hospitalized person's injuries.

SkyEye was above the aftermath of the scene when officials began boarding up the giant hole in the building.

Investigators didn't provide further details.