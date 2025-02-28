Driver rescued after slamming SUV into Sunnyside-area home

The man driving the car was trapped inside and had to be rescued.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A home in the Sunnyside neighborhood was heavily damaged when a car crashed into the house early Friday morning.

The wreck happened in the 4400 block of Sunflower, near McLean. It's not known what caused the driver to lose control, but there were reports that speed may have played a factor.

"I was in my room asleep and I just heard a loud boom. There's a lot going on in this neighborhood. So I was just thinking it was someone out here doing something they weren't supposed to do," resident LaShonda Gordon said. "Then I heard people in my backyard so I came out the door. It took me 20 minutes to get out the door, because the door was jammed. I saw an SUV in my backyard. Three men were back there trying to get the gentleman out but no luck. So we called an ambulance."

Houston firefighters were able to get that man out of the vehicle. He's been taken to the hospital. We don't know his condition. It's not known if he could face any charges.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the driver speeding down the road right before the crash.