1 hospitalized after car crashes into southeast Houston apartment, officials said

Sunday, January 12, 2025 9:46PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is hospitalized after a car crashed into an apartment in southeast Houston on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, six people were inside the building at 7950 Bellfort Street near Stone Street when a car crashed into it. One person was injured but is expected to be OK.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He reportedly told officers he lost control of the vehicle because the roads were slippery.

Officials are currently working to get the car removed from the apartment building.

