Weather U

ABC13 Weather U: How tropical cyclones get named

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How do tropical cyclones get named?

A storm gets named when it gets wind speeds of 39 miles per hour and becomes a tropical storm or a hurricane.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth explains above in the video about the process.

Follow Kevin Roth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormweather uhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER U
What is the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind scale?
The life cycle of hail and how it forms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7AM UPDATE: Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3
What do hurricane categories really mean?
A look at evacuation orders in your area ahead of Laura
Check your zip code for Harris County evacuation zones
Chambers County evacuees to head to 3 Texas cities
Houston-area school closings and delays
Gunman shot and killed by officer after shooting at HPD vehicle
Show More
Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found, family says
Last Cat 3 hurricane to hit Galveston was 37 years ago
Trees in danger of uprooting when Hurricane Laura moves in
Galveston ghost town as residents evacuate ahead of storm
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
More TOP STORIES News