ABC13 Weather U: How tropical cyclones get named

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How do tropical cyclones get named?A storm gets named when it gets wind speeds of 39 miles per hour and becomes a tropical storm or a hurricane.Meteorologist Kevin Roth explains above in the video about the process.