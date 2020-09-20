tropical storm

Beta's surge begins to impact Galveston Bay communities

By
SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- People in Seabrook were already seeing the force of Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday as water began to rise. Some have even started to pull down storm shutters just in case.

At around 8 a.m., the water in Nasau Bay and Galveston Bay covered the road.

Areas like Seabrook, Red Bluff and the Bolivar Peninsula are under a voluntary evacuation.

While Galveston Mayor James Yarbrough warned residents in low-lying areas about an expected storm surge of three to five feet, some people weren't phased by the storm. They say they're almost used to it.

"It's starting to be monotonous because there's so much," Sonja Moore of Winnie said. "Every other month or every other week, we're dealing with this."

While evacuation is voluntary, city officials said elderly residents or people with medical conditions are encouraged to evacuate. Those who plan to stay have been advised to prepare their homes and pick up anything that could blow away.

"We're going to hang out until the last minute, but probably, eventually, we will evacuate to a better fishing hole," said Dennis Brown.

As conditions worsened, high tides forced the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry to suspend operations Sunday morning. Officials said the service interruption may be temporary if conditions improve.



