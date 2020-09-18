Weather

Galveston Co. considers voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tropical Depression No. 22 upgraded to Tropical Storm Beta, Galveston County officials are keeping a close eye on the storm's forecast.

Although Beta's track is uncertain, storm surge could potentially cause flooding on Highway 87 and shut down the ferry service to and from Bolivar Peninsula, according to weather officials.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he anticipates a disaster declaration soon and is considering a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula residents as early as Saturday morning.

