Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf with heavy rain threat increasing for SE Texas

During a Facebook Live, ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth talked about what's changed with Tropical Depression 22, and when we could finally know more about its path.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression No. 22 in the Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Beta.The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system in the southern Gulf Friday afternoon.Forecasters say there's an increasing likelihood that Beta, which is the second Greek alphabet named storm to form today alone, poses a heavy rain threat to southeast Texas.The disturbance in the southern Gulf has acquired a closed low level circulation and is now Tropical Depression 22. Confidence is increasing that Texas will be impacted by TD22 either late this weekend or next week. It will likely be named after a letter in the Greek alphabet (Beta) sometime today.Thunderstorms firing in the northeast quadrant of the storm are the most robust, and the center of circulation has been shifted northeast from the National Hurricane Center in the latest update.It is entirely possible we will witness something not observed in a long time - a named storm that stalls offshore from Texas for a few days but never makes landfall in Texas.The forecast still remains highly uncertain due to the complex and weak steering currents, but at a minimum, we are expecting the wind flow around this tropical system to pile up water along the Texas coast. At this time 4-5 foot high tides are looking likely along the upper Texas coast. In Galveston, those tides should start rising Saturday night.If we get any rain, and how much, will depend on the exact track, which is too difficult to predict right now. The same goes for potential winds. Obviously, we know what stalling tropical storms and hurricanes can do, so let's hope if it does stall, it occurs far offshore. The earliest we would expect any rain to begin would be Sunday. Our Saturday still looks beautiful with low humidity.We will continue to keep you calmly informed and aware in the days ahead, and we urge you to remain weather aware from here on out.Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy continue to spin over the Atlantic. No threat to the Gulf, but Teddy could impact Bermuda and then either the New England states and/or the Canadian maritime region along the eastern seaboard.Wilfred was the lone remaining name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. It was claimed Friday morning by a tropical storm far in the Atlantic.If we run out of names, we will move on to using the letters of the Greek alphabet. The only time that's happened was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.