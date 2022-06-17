Man charged in triple shooting at northwest Houston bar that left 1 man dead

Dezmond Garcia, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Jose Lopez Jr. He's also accused of wounding a 43-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.
ARRESTED: Booking photo of Dezmond Garcia, 33, now charged with murder in this January fatal shooting of a man and wounding of 2 other victims at 4818 Dacoma St.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 17, 2022
According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 16 at a bar located at 4818 Dacoma Street.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the bar and upon arrival, found three victims with gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to area hospitals.
Lopez died from his injuries on Jan. 26. The two other victims survived.
According to witnesses, the victims and Garcia were arguing near the entrance of the bar when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot them.
He reportedly fled the scene in a white, four-door vehicle.
Charges were filed against Garcia on June 15 and officers arrested him without incident.
