Man charged in triple shooting at northwest Houston bar that left 1 man dead

Northwest Houston Shooting: Triple shooting at Dacoma St. private party event leaves 2 men, 1 woman injured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in a triple shooting at a private party in northwest Houston that left one man dead back in January.

Dezmond Garcia, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Jose Lopez Jr. He's also accused of wounding a 43-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.



According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 16 at a bar located at 4818 Dacoma Street.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the bar and upon arrival, found three victims with gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to area hospitals.

Lopez died from his injuries on Jan. 26. The two other victims survived.

According to witnesses, the victims and Garcia were arguing near the entrance of the bar when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot them.

He reportedly fled the scene in a white, four-door vehicle.

Charges were filed against Garcia on June 15 and officers arrested him without incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 men and 1 woman shot outside private party event in northwest Houston
