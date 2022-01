Shooting: 4800 Dacoma. Three victims shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men and a woman were shot outside a private party in northwest Houston around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say the shooter fired shots outside the party on Dacoma Street near North Shepard.Later on, police said the three victims went back inside the event when the suspect also entered, following closely behind them, waving his gun. He then fled the scene.One of the men was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other man was shot in his abdomen area.The victims are expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.