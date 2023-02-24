Survivor of 2018 Santa Fe High School mass shooting makes TV debut during American Idol audition

Trey Louis said he wants to shine a positive light on the Santa Fe community five years after a mass shooting claimed the life of his best friend, who he will honor during his audi

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- Be prepared to fall in love with Trey Louis, also known as "Trey from the Fe", this Sunday on American Idol as the Santa Fe resident auditions in Las Vegas.

His signature mullet makes him memorable, but his country sound is unforgettable!

Trey sat down with ABC13's Erik Barajas ahead of his TV debut on Sunday. ABC13 found out that in addition to the superstar sound, he also has a heartbreaking perspective on one of the biggest tragedies to happen in the Houston area.

In 2018, Trey was in art class at Santa Fe High School when a gunman opened fire in the adjoining classroom. Trey credits student Christian Riley Garcia with blocking the door to the closet they were hiding in and saving his life.

Trey also lost one of his best friends, Chris Stone, that day and honored him during his Idol audition to him by singing the song "Stone" by Whiskey Myers.

Trey says he is excited to represent his hometown and shine a positive light on the Santa Fe community.

"It's a good little town that had a really bad thing happen to it," Trey said.

Trey's mom, Laurie, told ABC13 when she got the call that 2018 morning, she knew God had a reason for saving her son.

What she didn't know is that he could sing.

Not long ago, Trey started recording videos of himself while alone at his job at the Mattress Firm. One morning, one went viral and the rest is history.

Luke Bryan saw one of his videos and shared it with American Idol producers. Trey was then asked to audition in front of Bryan and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

While visiting the ABC13 newsroom, Trey serenaded everyone with Richie's "Stuck on You."

