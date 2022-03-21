Houston student is headed to Hollywood after wowing American Idol judges in audition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A talented student from Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is headed to Hollywood!Douglas Mills Jr. wowed the American Idol judges over the weekend.But before that, ABC13's Rita Garcia caught up with Douglas' parents to talk about his preparation, talent and his experience on the hit show.Sarita Mills, Douglas' mom, said she knows her son is passionate about performing, but she can't help all the feelings during his audition."Nerves. I spent the whole time just praying for him and wanting the best for him," Sarita said. "As we've been watching, it's like, 'That's our son and he made it.' So that's been a blessing among all the other wonderful contestants that were there."Over the weekend, the standout senior from HSPVA sang his heart out for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in Austin during a second round of idol auditions. Sarita said, per her son's request, there was no watch party or small gathering since Douglas just wanted to "take it all in" and enjoy the moment."He sits on the couch and he's watching each of his friends," said Sarita. "He tells us about the different people that he met and then he tells us their stories."For Sarita and her husband, Douglas Mills Sr., they said it has been a dream watching their son not just perform but evolve as a young man destined to do great things. Douglas wants to eventually become a music therapist but first, mom said he has his eyes set on Hollywood as he continues his journey, in hopes of becoming the next American Idol."Just people knowing that he's going to be on American Idol has opened up doors for him," said Sarita. "People saying, 'We want to you come and be on our show' or 'We want you to come sing.' Those are doors that are opening that nobody can close for him."