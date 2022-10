Workplace death: Man dies in collapsed hole at Spring warehouse construction site

The man, said to be in his 20s, was found unresponsive in a trench, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Police later confirmed he died.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to recover the body of a man from a collapsed hole at a construction site near I-45 in Spring, Texas.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire department rescue crews are on the scene. There's no immediate word on how the accident occurred.