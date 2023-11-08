According to an eyewitness, the driver of the SUV was stuck for nearly 15 minutes on the manhole.

SUV driver rescued after being trapped in manhole construction site in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shocking video taken by an ABC13 viewer shows a construction crew lift an SUV out of manhole in Galveston.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday when a man realized he was in trouble after his SUV drove into an open manhole with no lights or barricades.

Furthermore, an eyewitness told the man not to move and called 911.

An eyewitness said the driver was stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes, and was eventually rescued.

The man is expected to be OK, according to a witness.