Pasadena homes and businesses along 0.7-mile stretch of Red Bluff have no water service

Thursday, July 13, 2023 3:10AM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Certain Pasadena homes and businesses may have to go without water service heading into the early morning after the city announced an abrupt water shut-off alert.

The city tweeted late Wednesday night about a contractor accident in the area of Preston and Southmore avenues. Details of what happened were not elaborated.

Even still, the city explained that the incident had some impact on water service.

"This may result in water being shut off for certain addresses in the area along Red Bluff Road between Harris & Southmore," the city tweeted, referring to a roughly 0.7-mile stretch.

It's not immediately known when service would be restored.

