1 person rescued from 8-foot trench after working on utility line in east Houston, firefighters say

@HoustonFire is currently on scene of a trench rescue near the 10000 block of N Loop E. One civilian is trapped. No further information. Check back of updates. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters saved a utility worker from an 8-foot trench in east Houston.On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., the Houston Fire Department said one person was trapped in a trench near the 10000 block of North Loop East.HFD said the person was "alert, oriented, and conscious" after they were working on a utility line and collapsed.Ladders and heavy equipment were brought in as part of the rescue efforts.Officials ask drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.