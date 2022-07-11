rescue

1 person rescued from 8-foot trench after working on utility line in east Houston, firefighters say

EMBED <>More Videos

Utility worker rescued from 8-foot trench in east Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters saved a utility worker from an 8-foot trench in east Houston.

On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., the Houston Fire Department said one person was trapped in a trench near the 10000 block of North Loop East.

HFD said the person was "alert, oriented, and conscious" after they were working on a utility line and collapsed.

Ladders and heavy equipment were brought in as part of the rescue efforts.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrescue
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Twins who learned CPR from 'The Sandlot' save dad from drowning
VIDEO: Officers pull man from burning car through passenger window
TOP STORIES
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
Lightning sparks large wildfire at refuge in Brazoria County
Woman accused of dumping 4-year-old girl into hot water
Thief targets man walking dog and ties him up inside hotel room: HPD
More extreme heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Cows beat the heat while roaming neighborhood on Houston's southside
Former ABC13 news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle
Show More
1 shot and killed, multiple injured at Brazoria Co. rental house party
Dad shoots teen suspects who tried to get into car with babies inside
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
Pastor John Gray hospitalized with pulmonary embolism
Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope
More TOP STORIES News