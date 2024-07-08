Driver lifted to safety after getting stuck in floodwaters on Highway 288, vehicle remains stuck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who was stranded in floodwaters on Highway 288 is safe after the Houston Fire Department lifted him to dry land Monday morning.

Transtar traffic cameras captured footage of a man sitting on top of his truck on a flooded Highway 288 northbound at 610 South Loop.

Fire crews gave him a life jacket and lifted him out of the water with a rescue ring buoy attached to a fire truck.

Video shows the man getting rocked by choppy waters as Beryl's strong winds create waves in the highway floodwaters. By about 10:37 a.m. he was lifted to safety.

His vehicle, which remains stuck, appears to belong to an auto repair company.

Flooding rains and damaging winds will continue into the afternoon before gradually lifting north in the late afternoon and early evening.

Drivers are urged to keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads, and if you must leave your home, drive safely as Beryl moves through southeast Texas. If you can avoid driving, that is the safest thing to do.

