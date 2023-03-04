16-year-old's death is 'even more hurtful' after suspect's charge upgraded to murder, family says

The family of a 16-year-old, TreTremayne Montgomery, who was killed during an intentional hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard held a vigil on Friday.

The SUV driver, Alfred Woods, is accused of intentionally hitting Tre Montgomery while he was riding a dirt bike on Feb. 21.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 16-year-old who was killed during a hit-and-run in February said he would be spending a typical Friday night with his young siblings or cousins. Instead, siblings and cousins were among those gathered on this Friday night to honor his life.

Tremayne Montgomery, also known as Tre, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airport Boulevard on Feb. 21. On Friday, loved ones put a cross in the ground along the median steps away from where the Bush High School student died.

His mother, Tiesha Davis, addressed the crowd while holding candles lit in her late son's honor.

"Y'all pray. Ask for forgiveness for whatever might be going on," Tiesha said while holding back tears. "Because my baby was gone. I didn't know my baby was going to leave so soon. I didn't know that."

Police said Tre, along with an 18-year-old passenger, was intentionally struck by an SUV driven by 42-year-old Alfred Woods.

READ MORE: Driver charged with murder, accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike that left 16-year-old dead

On Thursday, Woods' charge of failure to stop and render aid was upgraded to murder.

After family and friends lit candles in Tre's honor and released balloons, ABC13 visited with his cousin, Monae Bell, and asked if Woods being arrested and charged provided any closure.

"That makes it even more hurtful," Bell admitted. "How could you do that to a child? How could you build the guts to hurt that baby?"

READ MORE: Driver finds bicycle stuck under car after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist, Houston police say

As for a motive in the death of young Tremayne Montgomery? Our question prompts another question.

"You have to ask that monster," Bell said of Woods. "I don't know. What was in his mind? You have to literally ask him. I don't know his motive. That's what my family wants to know."

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.