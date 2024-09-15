Family and friends demand justice for murdered Missouri City mother: 'What kind of evil?'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family and friends of murdered Missouri City mother Karen Miles gathered in prayer Saturday night.

The 61-year-old's body was discovered in a heavily wooded area off of Blue Ridge Drive in Missouri City on Monday.

"What kind of evil can a human being do to another human being?" Miles' sister Patricia Evans asked. "She was shot in the back of her head like execution style," Evans said.

Miles was last heard from on the evening of Aug. 21. She did not show up for work the next morning.

"It was like a nightmare I thought I was gonna wake up from and Karen was going to be there," Evans said.

29-year-old Davante Clark has been charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Skeletal remains belong to Missouri City woman who disappeared 3 weeks ago, police say

According to charging documents, Clark allegedly held Miles at gunpoint in the parking lot of her senior living complex in the 10000 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway. Clark approached her with a gun as she was getting into her Ford Explorer, and a witness also saw Clark get into the vehicle, records state.

On Aug. 28, Clark was arrested by Pearland police. He was found to be driving Miles' car bearing a stolen license plate from Arkansas, according to a spokesperson for the Pearland Police Department. The spokesperson said Clark also gave the department a fake name. Clark was arrested on charges initially related to the stolen vehicle, but not for her disappearance and booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

"For me, there's not a hope for justice. There's a demand for justice. I won't be quiet," Miles' friend Danessa Bolling said.

Charging documents state Clark is a person of interest in at least one other disappearance where the victim's car was stolen.

"One of those two families has reached out to me because they feel had the ball not been dropped (Miles) would still be with us," Evans said.

