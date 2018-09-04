TRAVEL

Road Trippers: It's Island Time

Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia go on a wild ride and visit a rain forest in Galveston (KTRK)

Steve Campion
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia are headed just an hour south of Houston to explore Galveston.

First stop - the water!

"It's a Corvette on water," explained our trusty navigator, Captain Graham Forshee.

Forshee runs Galveston Water Adventures. He took us out on a jet boat ride and showed us the famous "Hamilton Spin," where the boat spins 360 degrees, throwing water in the air.

Trust us, it's a blast!

A 20-minute ride will cost you $30, and we even got caught a glimpse of dolphins on our trip!

Next stop - Moody Gardens.

We visited the Rainforest Pyramid, hung out with Komodo dragons, monkeys, and even an adorable ocelot.

"It feels really good to have him experience this. To come here and see it," said Adam and Crystal County, who brought their 3-year-old, Oliver for the day.

A day trip there is $21.95 for adults, but kids three and younger get in for free.

